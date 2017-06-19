$484,000 worth of heroin seized near Ohio, West Virginia border

A Columbus man is in custody following the seizure of two kilograms of heroin.

Authorities said this is the largest heroin seizure in the history of Meigs County. Investigators estimate that the drugs have a street value of approximately $484,000.

Inielsis Guillot, 41, was arrested Monday morning on charges of trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.

Authorities said the drugs were found concealed in Guillot's vehicle after the Ravenswood, W.Va Police Department initiated a traffic stop in West Virginia that traveled across the Ravenswood Bridge into Portland, Ohio.

"I commend the Ravenswood Police for their actions on the case. Our agency works close with all counties of West Virginia along the Ohio River," said Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. "This is a huge bust. We strive to get the drugs off the street."

Guillot is in custody at the Meigs County Jail.

His bond has been set at $250,000.

