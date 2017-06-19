Marine surveyor says victim can't tread water when electric shock drowning

Evan Currie, 19, recently died from electric shock drowning.

"He jumped in the water to save my life and a dog's life because my other son, Eric, was in the water and Eric and the dog and I were all getting electrocuted," said the 19-year-old's father, Jeff Currie. “My wife was getting ready to jump into the water until I yelled, 'Electricity,' and if she would've jumped in the water we all would've been dead."

Greg Group, a marine surveyor in Cleveland, says this happens more than people think -- it could have been on the dock or on the boat. Group said it's not a difficult thing to test, but it is difficult to tell if someone is struggling when the water is electrified. Group says it paralyzes a person, and the person can't tread water.

"The yellow cord going on your boat has three wires, the black wire brings electricity, the white one returns it. The green one is the safety. But when the system fails that’s when you have a problem," Group said. "A residual current device does help and it's less than $150. You come over to the pedestal and plug your shore power plug into this and you would get a green indicator.”

A red button means there is danger.

Group said there is power on all docks and most have shore pedestals.

“There should never be anyone in a marina or at the yacht club near the boat, you should never be in the water," Group said.

