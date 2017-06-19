Man dead, 2 children critical after Parma crash

Parma police say a man is dead and two children are in critical condition after a Monday crash.

The man was the driver of one vehicle, and the children were in another, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Snow Road near State Road in Parma.

The children were taken to MetroHealth.

