Hazmat crews called after fire at Berea pool

Firefighters and hazmat crews responded to a fire at a community pool in Berea early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at 2:45 a.m. at the Longbrooke housing development's community pool.

According to fire officials, the pump building caught fire. The building is also used to store pool chemicals. When crews arrived, the pump building was fully engulfed. Hazmat crews were requested to the scene to deal with the pool chemicals.

Firefighters from Strongsville and officials from the Ohio EPA and Department of Natural Resources also assisted with the incident.

There were no injuries reported.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.