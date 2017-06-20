LeBron reacts to Cavs, Griffin decision to part ways: 'If no one appreciated you Griff I did'

The Cleveland Cavaliers and general manager David Griffin announced Monday that they "'mutually decided" not to extend Griffin's contract. The announcement came exactly one year after the Cavaliers won their first NBA championship.

One year ago tonight, he brought it home. pic.twitter.com/rweRUaRmVQ — ESPN (@espn) June 20, 2017

Under Griffin, who joined the team in 2014, the Cavs made it to the NBA Finals for three years in a row. Now, the team is left without a General Manager and there are lots of rumors this off season about what to do moving forward and about LeBron James' future in Cleveland.

LeBron took to Twitter Monday night to express how he feels about losing Griffin.

If no one appreciated you Griff I did, and hopefully all the people of Cleveland! Thanks for what u did for the team for 3 yrs! We got us 1?? — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 20, 2017

Is LeBron's tweet a jab at team owner Dan Gilbert, or was he simply showing admiration to David Griffin?

I think we'll all agree that the wording is intentional and revealing. https://t.co/njq4eoA1eo — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) June 20, 2017

We all know about the relationship between LeBron and Gilbert, which partially crumbled when LeBron left for Miami and Gilbert publicly called LeBron out, but LeBron was a Griffin-supporter and wanted his contract to be extended with the team.

NBA fans vocal on split between Cavs & G.M. David Griffin. Viewer Tony Zerbini wrote on Cleveland 19's FB Page: "Dan Gilbert is an idiot". pic.twitter.com/xqtIQ59C24 — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) June 20, 2017

Some of Griffin's biggest moves include trades to acquire Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, and Iman Shumpert. Sources are already speculating who Griffin's replacement will be.

Dan Gilbert has scheduled an in-person meeting with Chauncey Billups tomorrow, sources said — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 20, 2017

Griffin's contract officially expires on June 30.

