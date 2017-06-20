LeBron reacts to Cavs, Griffin decision to part ways: 'If no one - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron reacts to Cavs, Griffin decision to part ways: 'If no one appreciated you Griff I did'

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Cavaliers and general manager David Griffin announced Monday that they "'mutually decided" not to extend Griffin's contract. The announcement came exactly one year after the Cavaliers won their first NBA championship.

Under Griffin, who joined the team in 2014, the Cavs made it to the NBA Finals for three years in a row. Now, the team is left without a General Manager and there are lots of rumors this off season about what to do moving forward and about LeBron James' future in Cleveland. 

LeBron took to Twitter Monday night to express how he feels about losing Griffin.

Is LeBron's tweet a jab at team owner Dan Gilbert, or was he simply showing admiration to David Griffin?

We all know about the relationship between LeBron and Gilbert, which partially crumbled when LeBron left for Miami and Gilbert publicly called LeBron out, but LeBron was a Griffin-supporter and wanted his contract to be extended with the team.

Some of Griffin's biggest moves include trades to acquire Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, and Iman Shumpert. Sources are already speculating who Griffin's replacement will be.

Griffin's contract officially expires on June 30.

