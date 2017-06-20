Kasich uses Facebook to announce use of undercover agents to loo - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Kasich uses Facebook to announce use of undercover agents to look for human trafficking victims

Governor John Kasich posted a Facebook Live on Monday in which he talks to victims of human trafficking and discusses how a new initiative can help eliminate this form of modern day slavery.

Many on social media applauded plans to train 80 undercover agents who already investigate alcohol, tobacco and food stamp violations to spot the signs that you may see in human trafficking victims. These agents would be on high alert in places like bars where victims may be taken.

Kasich has talked about his hope to find victims who may be forced into sexual slavery or into laboring for little or no pay and help as soon as possible.

Anyone can help spot the signs of human trafficking. Click here to find out what to look for.

