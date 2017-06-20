Bricks thrown at Cleveland abortion clinic, vandalized 3 times in 3 weeks

A Cleveland abortion clinic was vandalized three times in just under three weeks, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Police say Preterm, which is located in the 12000 block of Shaker Boulevard, was hit with bricks in three separate incidents reported to police on June 1, June 12, and June 19. Bricks were thrown through the clinic's windows, according to police. One of the incidents was caught on surveillance video, but police have not been able to identify any suspects.

Damages to the building are estimated at several thousand dollars.

Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge (OH-11) released a statement regarding the incident:

"I am appalled by recent reports of vandalism and patient intimidation and harassment at Preterm Ohio. Every woman deserves the right to make decisions that are best for her and for her family. Preterm provides much needed care to the women of Northeast Ohio and serves as an advocate for women across our state and nation. I applaud the commitment of its staff and providers."

Police are still investigating the incidents.

