Bag with $100k accidentally donated to Ohio Goodwill store

While sorting through housewares, a Goodwill employee came across a duffel bag full of $100,000 that was donated to an Ohio store.

According to the Times Recorder, the employee originally thought the bag was full of play money, but the Zanesville Goodwill associate realized the $100,000 worth of bills were real. A woman accidentally dropped the bag of money in with a box full of clothes to donate to the Goodwill store.

The store manager contacted the donor after she found her contact information on a receipt. According to the Times Recorder, the bag also contained a last will and testament and several other legal documents.

The donor said the money was withdrawn from a bank because her and her husband were moving, so the money would be deposited into a new bank near their new home.

The large sum of money was eventually returned to the owner.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.