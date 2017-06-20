Wanted felon claims to be homicide detective, arrested after Facebook Live

A wanted felon from Connecticut was arrested Sunday in Lorain County after posting a Facebook Live and claiming to be a homicide detective.

According to Amherst police, their department was contacted by police in Watertown, Conn. about Stevie Martinez. Police say a tip came in about Martinez after he posted several Facebook Lives while wearing a bulletproof vest and waving around a handgun and handcuffs.

Police found Martinez's social media page and watched his Facebook Live and set up surveillance near his hotel room in Amherst. During their investigation, police discovered that Martinez told a store clerk that he was a homicide detective.

On Sunday morning, police took him into custody without incident as he was leaving his hotel room.

Martinez has been charged with impersonating an officer, having weapons while under disability, inducing panic, and possession of drug instruments. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

