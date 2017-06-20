'Brews Brothas' of Shaker Heights win $5,000 to advance handcrafted soap company

The 'Brews Brothas' from Shaker Heights have been awarded $5,000 to move their soap business forward.

Last month, Cleveland 19 News introduced you to 14-year-old Noah and 12-year-old Giles Foster.

The two, along with their mother, started Suds Brewing Company in 2015. The company was licensed in 2016.

The brothers use donated beer that companies can’t sell, mainly because of bottling issues, to make their handcrafted soaps.

Monday night, the boys competed in the SEA Change NEO Accelerator Pitch Event. They took fourth-place and will use their winnings to upgrade packaging and to develop liquid soap and lotion lines.

The Fosters spent several months in training with SEA Change business professionals. The collaboration provides coaching, connections and capital to startups.