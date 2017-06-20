LOOK HERE: Cleveland Browns training camp begins next month

This season, the Cleveland Browns training camp will feature 15 free public practices at the team’s facility in Berea. Practices kick off Thursday, July 27.

FirstEnergy Stadium to host free Orange & Brown Scrimmage on Aug. 4

"We had a competitive 2017 offseason program, and we are eager to continue that hard work and share it with our fans in Berea during training camp," said Head Coach Hue Jackson. "While we are pleased with what we have been able to accomplish so far, we must carry that high level of focus, intensity and desire as both coaches and players throughout the year to reach our potential. We look forward to having an exciting training camp that will prepare us well to compete on Sundays."

"We have spent a significant amount of time discussing how we can really elevate the training camp experience for our fans, especially as it is a unique time for our team, coaches, players and fans to directly interact with one another each day," said Senior Vice President of Marketing and Media Dave Freeman. "To create the best atmosphere for everyone, including our football team, we made significant changes to our seating and viewing areas, as well as adjusted the registration process, so fans can plan accordingly yet still have the opportunity to freely attend and have a great view of our practices."

For 2017, the Browns have changed the field layout and incorporated additional seating throughout the venue to offer more fans a quality view and experience during training camp.

Browns fans may secure prioritized access by registering for tickets online and downloading the Browns Mobile App. Once registered, fans will receive their tickets through the Browns Mobile App to enter practice. While registering for tickets is strongly recommended, the team will also grant Cleveland fans admittance to practice sessions on a walk-up basis, as space permits. Printed tickets will not be available for training camp in 2017.

Browns 2017 season ticket members will have an exclusive window to register for open practices from June 20-21 prior to public availability opening at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.

On Friday, Aug. 4, FirstEnergy Stadium will host the Orange & Brown Scrimmage, offering fans a unique chance to enjoy practice in the heart of downtown Cleveland. The stadium practice will be a full-pads scrimmage format in 2017.

Free registration for the Orange & Brown Scrimmage opens to season ticket members on June 27 and to all fans on June 29. The practice will begin at 5 p.m. and will conclude with select autograph opportunities.

When arriving to open practices, fans can access the Browns training facility through the Beech Street entrance, with gates opening one hour before each session starts. Membership-services stations will also be available to all visitors inside and outside the complex to assist fans.

Parking is available on the campus of Baldwin Wallace University, near the intersection of Beech Street and Bagley Road.

Browns fans are encouraged to visit www.ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns Mobile App throughout the year, as well as for a daily training camp resource. The Browns Mobile App will offer fans important updates prior to each session, including weather and additional information.For more information, Browns fans may also call Browns membership services (440-891-5050). Additional details are available at www.ClevelandBrowns.com or by e-mailing tickets@ClevelandBrowns.com.

Browns 2017 training camp schedule:

DATE TIME (EDT) DATE TIME (EDT) Thursday, July 27 3-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 P1: vs. Saints Friday, July 28 3:25-5:55 p.m. 8 p.m., WEWS Saturday, July 29# 3-5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 No practice Sunday, July 30 3:25-5:55 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 3:25-5:55 p.m. Monday, July 31 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 3:25-5:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 No practice Monday, Aug. 14 Closed practice Wednesday, Aug. 2 3:25-5:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 3:25-5:55 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 3:25-5:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 3-5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4** Orange & Brown Scrimmage Thursday, Aug. 17 3-5:30 p.m. 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 No practice Saturday, Aug. 5 2:30-4:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 Closed practice Sunday, Aug. 6 No practice Sunday, Aug. 20 No practice Monday, Aug. 7 3:25-5:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 P2: vs. NY Giants Tuesday Aug. 8 3:25-5:55 p.m. 8 p.m., ESPN

*All practice dates and times are approximate and subject to change. All public practices are subject to weather conditions. Practices moved into the field house will be closed to the public for space reasons.

**The Browns will host the Orange & Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium.

#Annual Cleveland Browns Blood Drive

CLEVELAND BROWNS 2017 TRAINING CAMP PROHIBITED/ALLOWED ITEMS*

Smoking is prohibited.

Weapons, noisemakers, animals and aerosol cans are prohibited.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Plastic bottles and boxed liquids are permitted. Cans and glass are prohibited.

Soft-case coolers are permitted. Hard-plastic coolers are prohibited.

Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial video equipment is prohibited.

Umbrellas, strollers, purses, fanny packs, backpacks, and diaper bags are permitted but are subject to inspection.

Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are permitted but are subject to inspection.

*Subject to change at team’s discretion.

DIRECTIONS FOR FAN PARKING

From the North to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-71 South (Columbus) to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn right onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

From the South to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-71 North (Cleveland) to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn left onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

From the East to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-480 West (Toledo) to I-71 South (Columbus)

Continue on I-71 South to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn right onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

From the West to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-480 East (Youngstown) to I-71 South (Columbus)

Continue on I-71 South to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn right onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

Handicap Parking: Handicap-accessible parking is located at the Berea training facility. Parking and entry for those with a proper handicap tag will be available near the Browns training facility entrance at 76 Lou Groza Blvd.

