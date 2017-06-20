Apollo, 9, friendly with pets and children needs a Furever Home: Cleveland APL Pet of the Week

The Cleveland Animal Protective League has teamed up with Cleveland 19's Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas to find a home for one special dog or cat every Tuesday.

Today Apollo, a 9-year-old Pit Bull mix is coming to the Cleveland 19 studio. He came to the APL with his brother Brutus because his owner said he no longer had time to take care of them. Apollo gets along with kids, dogs and cats and has a lot of spunk in his step at 9 years old. He's housetrained and knows basic commands.

For more information about Apollo, click here.

The APL has an adoption promotion running through the month. June is Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat month so we have reduced our adult cat (1 year and older) adoption fee to $10 for the month.

Also, all of our senior dogs like Apollo (over 7 years) are currently available for no adoption fee with the purchase of a microchip and county license. This is at our Tremont location only.

Events:

Cat Yoga – Saturday, June 24, 2017, 10:30 a.m.

For a $15 donation, participants can join the Cleveland APL for the “mewest” trend as we host Cat Yoga. Taking place in the shelter’s community room, participants can plan to be here for more than just yoga — because animals make really terrible fellow yoga students. Click here to register.

Wednesday, June 14: Justice Fur All, across from the Justice Center at Lakeside and West 3rd Street, 11 a.m. to 1 pm. Dog and cat adoptions.

A list of adoptable pets at the Cleveland APL is always available to view on the organization's website.

Location

1729 Willey Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Hours

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

The shelter is closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Those who would like to make a donation to the Cleveland APL can click here.

The segment is sponsored by the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District's PUP (pick up poop) program:

Did you know dog droppings can impact our groundwater, streams, and lake? When it rains, bacteria from doggie doo can soak into groundwater, or be carried by rainwater to storm sewers which carry the flow to nearby streams. In both cases, the water is not treated at a wastewater treatment plant, and that's not good for the environment.

