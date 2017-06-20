PulsePoint, a free app that can save lives, is launching in Parma

Almost 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die, according to the American Heart Association. Statistics show if CPR is performed in the first few minutes, it can double or triple a person's chance of survival. This is one reason why Parma Fire Department is launching an app that will help people save lives.

It's called PulsePoint.

"PulsePoint will save lives because an average of 23 percent of people receive pre-hospital emergency care prior to the arrival of the ambulance. We can drastically improve those numbers by using the PulsePoint app to get civilian first responders to the scene before the ambulance is even dispatched," said T.J. Martin, with the Parma Fire Department.

The app works within a quarter-mile of the person's location and also shows where the nearest registered portable AED is located.

Several communities in Northeast Ohio have been using the app with great success. And while it's free to the user, it costs the provider. Martin tells me the City of Parma and University Hospitals sponsored to offset costs and thinks this build community.

"American Heat has been saying it for a long time that community CPR is the key so you know, this will definitely save lives and Parma is a big city to start it out," said Joe Toth, with University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.

The app launches next week in Parma with live demonstrations.

"It's an awesome thing for every community to have in their community for people to be able to respond in an emergency. They become our partners in life-saving," said Martin.

Parma Fire Station will launch the app next week.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.