6 Chauncey Billups facts to know if he joins the Cleveland Cavaliers

Will Chauncey Billups join the Cleveland Cavaliers with a front office position? That's still unclear -- but as of June 19, the Cavs and general manager David Griffin mutually decided to part ways leaving an opening with the organization.

If all the rumors out there are true about owner Dan Gilbert and the Cavs trying to find a front office position for former NBA player Chauncey Billups, here's some information about the 40-year-old former professional basketball player.

Sources: As David Griffin departs as Cavs -- "Just couldn't agree on future," source says - Chauncey Billups expected to emerge as candidate — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017

Early Life:

Born: Denver, Col.

4 Time All-State 1 st Team

Team 3 time Mr. Colorado Basketball

College: Colorado

Pro Career: (17 years)

Boston (1997)

Toronto

Denver

Orlando

Minnesota

Detroit (2004 title)

Denver

New York

LA Clippers

Detroit (2016)

Family:

Wife: Piper

Children: (three daughters)

Anthony

Ciara

Cenaiya

Nicknames:

CBill

Mr. Big Shot

Smooth

TV Career:

ESPN: (2014)

SportsCenter

NBA Countdown

NBA Front Office Experience:

0 years

