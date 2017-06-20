6 Chauncey Billups facts to know if he joins the Cleveland Caval - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

6 Chauncey Billups facts to know if he joins the Cleveland Cavaliers

Will Chauncey Billups find a front office position with the Cleveland Cavaliers? (Source: AP Images) Will Chauncey Billups find a front office position with the Cleveland Cavaliers? (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Will Chauncey Billups join the Cleveland Cavaliers with a front office position? That's still unclear -- but as of June 19, the Cavs and general manager David Griffin mutually decided to part ways leaving an opening with the organization. 

If all the rumors out there are true about owner Dan Gilbert and the Cavs trying to find a front office position for former NBA player Chauncey Billups, here's some information about the 40-year-old former professional basketball player. 

 

Early Life:

  • Born: Denver, Col. 
  • 4 Time All-State 1st Team
  • 3 time Mr. Colorado Basketball
  • College: Colorado

Pro Career: (17 years)

  • Boston (1997)
  • Toronto
  • Denver
  • Orlando
  • Minnesota
  • Detroit (2004 title)
  • Denver
  • New York
  • LA Clippers
  • Detroit (2016)

Family:

  • Wife: Piper
  • Children: (three daughters)
  • Anthony
  • Ciara
  • Cenaiya

Nicknames:

  • CBill
  • Mr. Big Shot
  • Smooth

TV Career:

  • ESPN: (2014)
  • SportsCenter 
  • NBA Countdown 

NBA Front Office Experience:

  • 0 years

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly