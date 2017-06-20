Browns WR Corey Coleman not indicted on assault accusations, 2 others charged

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman has not been indicted on accusations stemming from a New Year's Eve incident in downtown Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

The county prosecutor announced Tuesday morning that Coleman will not be indicted in connection to an alleged assault. Instead, Corey's brother Jonathan Coleman and another man, Jared Floyd, have been charged with felonious assault.

According to a police report, a male victim was involved in a confrontation on Dec. 31, 2016 with four men that he did not recognize. During the incident, he lost consciousness. When the man woke up, a woman who he was with started yelling, "That was him! That was Corey Coleman! I can't believe he did that to you! I know that's him!"

The Browns picked Coleman in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft.

Jonathan Coleman and Floyd are scheduled to appear for arraignment on July 5.

