How did President Donald Trump handle the Virginia GOP Congressional shooting?

CBS News has put out the newest approval numbers for President Donald Trump and ratings in an array of areas including how he handled the shooting of GOP Congressional members in Virginia recently.

Trump's job approval rating numbers have taken a bit a dip possibly because of the continued Russian meddling investigation. When news organizations do these polls it's more than just job approval they ask about, so it's sometimes interesting to see the other topics.

Job Approval:

Total: 36 percent

Rep: 72 percent

Dem: 9 percent

Approval of how Trump is handling threat of terrorism:

Total: 44 percent

Rep: 77 percent

Dem: 17 percent

Approval of Trump's handling of Congressional shooting:

Total: 46 percent

Rep: 73 percent

Dem: 29 percent

Has Trump faced more criticism than other recent presidents:

More criticism: 71 percent

Rep: 85 percent

Dem: 65 percent

Methodology: 1,117 surveyed Error +/- 4

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.