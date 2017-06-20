Man last seen with Tierra Bryant arrested in California, will face murder charge

Family and friends search for Tierra Bryant, passing out flyers in 2015. (Source: WOIO)

An arrest has been made in the disappearance of Tierra Bryant. Bryant went missing in March 2015.

The then 19-year-old was living in Cleveland at the time and was last seen at a Motel 6 in Middleburg Heights on Engle Road with Rashad Hunt.

Police believe she was murdered, even though her body was never found.

This week there was a break in the case.

Hunt, who has lived in both Lorain and Cuyahoga counties, was caught hiding out in Sacramento, California on Tuesday. He was taken into custody in connection with Bryant's disappearance.

Even with the absence of a body, police and FBI believe Hunt is responsible for the murder. The 39-year-old has a very violent past.

Charges against him include attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon, assault, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, theft, and resisting arrest. Hunt served 11 years in prison for that attempted murder charge.

Hunt is expected to be extradited back to Ohio to face a charge of murder. It’s unclear when that will happen.

If you have any information concerning Bryant's disappearance or her death give police a call at 440-243-1234 or 216-522-1400.

