7 Ohio beaches to beat the summer heat

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, there are 312 miles of coastline along Lake Erie in Ohio. All of that coastline, and everybody always seems to cram on to every square inch of Edgewater Beach to avoid the summer heat.

Here are some alternative beach options other than Edgewater, just in case Bali or Honolulu are out of reach:

Huntington Reservation - This Cleveland Metropark is located in Bay Village with picnic areas that overlook mesmerizing lake views.

Villa Angela - This beach was named after a Catholic school and is located where the famous Euclid Beach Amusement Park once sat. Beach-goers can go for a swim from a sandy beach or take a walk along a fishing pier.

Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park - Part of the Lake Metroparks system, Fairport Harbor boasts an iconic lighthouse, a boardwalk, and kayak or paddleboard rentals. There is even a designated swim area for dogs.

Lake Erie Bluffs - Located in Perry Township, the coastline is bordered by 40-foot high cliffs and sandy beaches full of shrubs and rare plants. Visitors can also climb the 50-foot observation tower complete with 360-degree views.

Geneva State Park - Geneva's beach is an Ohio State Park and is surrounded by wineries and fishing or boating locations.

East Harbor State Park - East Harbor in Marblehead has become a popular weekend get-away location. It is close to Cedar Point and is near Ohio's largest campground. The beaches are calm and kid friendly.

Maumee State Park - Maumee is approximately two hours west of Cleveland, but the drive is worth it. The state park, which is often considered one of the best beaches on Lake Erie, is a mixture of sandy beaches, scenic meadows, and marshlands. Visitors can camp out, rent a cottage, or sleep in a yurt at Maumee.

Click here for more Lake Erie beaches in Ohio.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.