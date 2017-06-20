More than 250 mayors meet in Cleveland for #FightTheCuts campaign

Hundreds of mayors are in Cleveland for the National League of Cities 2017 Summer Board & Leadership Meeting.

The NLC represents American cities and puts their issues before Congress and the President. 250 mayors and councilmembers will discuss in part their #FightTheCuts campaign that seeks to reject President Trump's budget proposal and instead pass a budget that is more favorable to cities.

Some of the priorities NLC is advocating for include infrastructure investments, economic development and public safety.

