When is the first day of summer 2017? (Source: WOIO)

The first day of summer is June 21, 2017 in Cleveland.

The summer solstice can be celebrated with a live telescope event, featuring extraordinary views of the Sun streamed from Slooh observatory partners all over the world, including close-up views from Prescott Observatory in Prescott, Ariz., wide angle views from New York City, Chicago, Seattle, Hawaii, and other locations around the globe.

It's the longest day of the year in Cleveland. The sun will rise at 5:53 a.m. and it will set at 9:04 p.m.

