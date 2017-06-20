Free yearbook puts smiles on students faces

"When I first got my yearbook, I was so handsome when I got my picture taken. It's so handsome," said student Bryan Meadows.

To say these elementary kids are proud of their pictures and yearbook, is an understatement.

These pictures and yearbooks are thanks to a creative teacher.

"One of the students came up to and he asked me to sign his yearbook. I said, there's no yearbook. When he handed me whatever he wanted me to sign, it was actually a notebook paper stapled together," said teacher Nicole Bozickovich.

That gave Bozickovich the idea after getting free pictures for the kids, to see if she could get donations for yearbooks. The company Jakprints said they'd cover half the cost.

"The other half came from those donations I had gotten and myself," Bozickovich said.

Now these kids will have pictures and memories to keep forever.

Bozickovich already has plans for a big surprise for the students for next year.

