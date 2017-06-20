UBER tipping starts July 6 in Cleveland

UBER announced a tipping option will be in all US cities, including Cleveland, by July 6.

The ride-sharing app was created with the idea of no tipping, no pressure. You get picked up, dropped off and no cash exchanged hands.

The cost of the ride is simply charged to whatever credit or debit card you used to sign up. UBER is now explaining, and placing the move squarely on the shoulders of it's drivers, by saying that drivers have been asking for a tipping option so now they're getting it.

In an email to sent out to all drivers UBER is explaining there will be several changes over the next 180 days including the option to leave a tip through the app. As a bonus, the company has said UBER service fees will not be deducted from tips.

Here's how it works:

At the end of the trip, you will first have to rate the ride, before getting to the tip section.

Next: You'll be given a couple of per-selected amounts to tip.

Or you can click on "Custom Amount."

As for the drivers here's how it will look on their end. There will be a tab designating the rider left a tip.

Another change coming according to UBER is a smaller cancelation window. A rider use to have 5 minutes to cancel their trip without a penalty fee but now that will will be 2 minutes.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.