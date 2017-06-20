Nurse revives 1-year-old involved in deadly crash

The Parma Police Department is investigating the cause of a deadly crash.

Sunday, June 19, shortly before 7 p.m. authorities were called to the 3800 block of Snow Road for a head-on collision involving two vehicles; a 2008 Subaru Outback and a 2012 Honda Pilot.

The driver of the Subaru, 23-year-old Luke Kuryluk of Parma Heights, died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Pilot, a 36-year-old Seven Hills woman, was seriously injured. Three of the six children who were in her vehicle at the time of the collision were also injured. A one-year-old male passenger who was in the Honda Pilot had stopped breathing. Andrea Delfs, a nurse who was at the scene, performed CPR on the child and was able to successfully resuscitate him. The driver and the three children were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center by Parma Fire Paramedics. All of the children in the Honda Pilot ranged in ages from 1 to 11.

According to investigators Kuryluk, who was westbound on Snow Road drove into the eastbound lanes and struck the Honda Pilot head-on.

The crash remains under investigation.

