Students charged in locker room swastika case: 'We thought this was a joke'

The five students charged after leaving a racial slur and swastika on a Ellet High locker room door this past March have been ordered by a court to write a letter.

They read it at a community meeting earlier this month in Akron.

It read, in part:

"While we thought this was a joke, we realized that we offended many in the community of Ellet as well as our peers, teachers in the school, and leaders in the community."

