Dear potential Cavs GM candidates: You may want to read this first

Who will replace former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin? It's a good question, but a better one might be, "Who would want to replace David Griffin?"

Yes, the Cavs are currently a title contender. But how long will that last? What if LeBron James leaves after next season?

Do you want that on your resume as a new GM?

If LeBron left, would Kyrie Irving still want to stay, or would he be looking for a way out?

The Cavs have the league's oldest roster -- tied with the Clippers -- averaging an age of 29.9. They also have the league's highest payroll. They have no picks in Thursday's draft, and only one next year. They can't trade a first-round pick until 2021.

Their Big 3 wasn't enough to beat Golden State -- do you bring back the same team to try again? Do you break it up?

What does Dan Gilbert even want?

The two guys you could trade -- Irving and Kevin Love -- are also the two young stars for the future (you hope).

Channing Frye has one year and $7 million left on his deal.

Iman Shumpert has two years and $21 million left on his deal.

JR Smith has three years and $42 million left on his deal.

Tristan Thompson has three years and $52 million left on his deal.

Good luck trading any of those.

Problem No. 1 for Chauncey Billups, or anyone else, will be LeBron. What's his plan? What does he want? Who does he want?

And remember, you need two plans -- one if he stays, and one if he leaves.

And don't forget the business side -- sponsorships, luxury suites, tickets -- the Cavs had the fourth-highest ticket prices in the league (avg. price $114). They were second in home attendance this season, but 22nd the year before LeBron came back.

How long will the owner, who has never renewed a GM, support you if it all goes south? And how much will Cleveland support this team if it goes back to the lottery? The new GM, whoever it is, may have to find out.

