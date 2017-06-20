Nurse who saved 1-year-old says 'fate' led her by site of fatal crash

A University Hospitals nurse is being hailed a hero after saving a baby's life following a deadly car crash in Parma Monday night.

"For me, if I see something and someone needs help, I just go and I can't even look away, like, I need to help them and that's what I did," said Andrea Delfs.

Delfs got emotional as she described saving the life of a one-year-old injured. Tuesday evening, nearly 24 hours after the crash, she said it's all just beginning to sink in.

"Honestly, in the moment I was thinking about what I had to do, what needed to be done," she said.

Delfs said Monday was her first day back to work at University Hospitals, so she left a bit early and went a new way. Her route took her down Snow Road, which is where she spotted a car smoking. Delfs soon realized there had been a bad crash.

"It was fate. I was going down that road and I saw them and that's how it felt to me like I was meant to be there," she said.

Delfs knew she needed to do something when she saw someone carry a baby out of a crushed SUV. She ran over and put her nurse practice to action.

"I checked for a pulse. I didn't feel one, so I started CPR for about a minute and then I checked," she said.

They're moments, paramedics said made a difference and kept the baby alive.

The Parma Fire Department said Delfs' courage should inspire everyone to learn CPR. Firefighters said, after saving the baby, Delfs didn't stop. When paramedics got to the scene, she jumped in the ambulance to help the other kids who were hurt in the crash.

"This is what I do every day, and I don't think of it like that because it just is wired in me to do," Delfs said.

The Parma Police Department said a 36-year-old woman and three children were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center following the crash. The children range in age from one to 11.

Luke Kuryluk, 23, was killed in the crash. Police said his Subaru Outback was driving west on Snow Road when he veered into the eastbound lanes and hit a Honda Pilot head-on.

