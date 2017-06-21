Murder suspect's bond remains at $75 million, accused of killing 5 people in Cuyahoga and Stark counties

George Brinkman made an initial appearance in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning on charges connected to the murders of Suzanne Taylor and her two daughters of North Royalton.

Brinkman allegedly slit 45-year-old Suzanne's throat, smothered 21-year-old Taylor to death, and strangled 18-year-old Kylie with a telephone cord.

During Brinkman's initial arraignment in Parma Municipal Court on June 15, the judge set a $75 million bond and bounded the charges over to the Cuyahoga County court system. The judge for Wednesday's hearing said there is no need to change his bond.

Brinkman appeared via camera for the initial appearance, and was not as heavily-shackled as he was during the June 15 arraignment. He left Wednesday's hearing without saying a word or expressing much emotion.

Police from North Royalton and Stark County have accused Brinkman of murdering five people. In addition to the three North Royalton women, he has been connected to the fatal shootings of a married Stark County couple. He allegedly killed 71-year-old Rogell John III and his 64-year-old wife Roberta.

Police have made connections between Brinkman and the murder victims, but a motive has not been established.

