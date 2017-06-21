Machado hits 2 HRs, has 4 RBIs as Orioles beat Indians 6-5

By DAVID GINSBURG
BALTIMORE (AP) - Manny Machado went 4 for 4, homered twice and drove in four runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat Cleveland 6-5 on Tuesday night and end the Indians' six-game winning streak.
After the Orioles rallied from a 5-2 deficit to pull even, Machado doubled off Bryan Shaw (1-2) in the seventh inning and scored on a double by Adam Jones.
Machado's first four-hit game since last August lifted his batting average 13 points to .227. He hit a solo homer in the first and tied it with a three-run drive in the fifth.
Miguel Castro (1-0) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to earn his first big league victory.
Brad Brach pitched the ninth for his 13th save, retiring Yan Gomes on a deep fly ball with runners on the corners and two outs.
