Celebrate International Day of Yoga in Public Square

Wednesday is International Day of Yoga. Celebrate it with a lunchtime yoga session in the heart of downtown Cleveland.

Lululemon, Inner Bliss Yoga, and Cleveland Yoga are partnering to bring a special yoga session in Public Square.

The usually peaceful and spiritual art will be practiced Wednesday at noon amongst the tall building, bustling streets, and crazy commuters.

The special yoga session, which will focus on meditation, stretching, and breathing control, could be the perfect opportunity for the busy worker to take a break from the day and relax during lunch break.

