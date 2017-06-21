Here are some facts about the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is Thursday, June 22. Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers do not have a draft pick in this year's selection, there are A LOT of rumors about the team this offseason.
David Griffin and the Cavaliers front office have decided to go their separate ways. Several sources say LeBron may be out of Cleveland after the upcoming season and heading out west to Los Angeles. A new report said if LeBron goes, Kyrie wants to go too, according to CBS Sports. The list goes on.
But let's focus on the immediate future. Here's some history of the Cavaliers in the NBA Draft:
