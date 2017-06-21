Here are some facts about the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is Thursday, June 22. Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers do not have a draft pick in this year's selection, there are A LOT of rumors about the team this offseason.

David Griffin and the Cavaliers front office have decided to go their separate ways. Several sources say LeBron may be out of Cleveland after the upcoming season and heading out west to Los Angeles. A new report said if LeBron goes, Kyrie wants to go too, according to CBS Sports. The list goes on.

But let's focus on the immediate future. Here's some history of the Cavaliers in the NBA Draft:

LeBron James was drafted No. 1 in the 2003 draft. The rest is history.

Kyrie Irving was selected by the Cavs with the No. 1 pick in 2011. His current teammate Tristan Thompson was selected three picks later at No. 4 in the same draft.

The Cavaliers have had six No. 1 picks in their 47-year history, according to Basketball Reference.

The team picked Andrew Wiggins, Anthony Bennett, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Brad Daugherty, and Austin Carr with the six No.1 draft picks.

Mark Price was originally selected by the Dallas Mavericks in the 1986 and traded to the Cavaliers in a draft-day trade.

Hall of famer Walt Frazier ended his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but originally played for the New York Knicks.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.