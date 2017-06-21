Driver accused of killing two people in hit-skip pleads not guilty, bond set at $35,000

Darius Kinney, the driver accused of killing two people in a fatal hit-and-run accident, appeared at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for arraignment Wednesday morning.

Police say Kinney struck two people in the May 29 hit-and-run accident on East 93rd Street, killing 55-year-old Denise Bradley and 63-year-old Leo Pinkard. The two victims were crossing the street when the were struck. Kinney then fled the scene, according to police, and was arrested several hours later.

Kinney is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence, and failure to stop. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. The judge set his bond at $35,000.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for July 5.

