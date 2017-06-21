Coventry Township woman accused of assaulting a 10-month-old child

The Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to Akron Children's in regards to allegations that a 10-month-old child was assaulted by a family friend. According to a press release it was alleged on May 2, Audrey Hunt offered to watch her friend's child for a few hours.

The mother agreed to the request. Later in the day the kid's mother try to get in contact with Hunt to have her child returned to her.

The suspect said she would return the 10-month-old the next morning. Investigators said around 7 p.m. on May 3 the mother of the kid went to Hunt's house. When the mother arrived she noticed injuries to the child's face and arms.

The mom took the child to the hospital, it was determined the injuries were consistent with physical abuse.

Audrey Hunt was arrested on June 20 with the following charges:

Interference with Custody

Child Endangering

Assault

She was transported to the Summit County Jail.

