Girlfriend of man killed on Facebook embroiled in family fight

Two months after 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. was murdered in broad daylight in what has become known as the 'Facebook Killing', Godwin's girlfriend Angela Small, is reaching out for help.

Small and Godwin have two children together, ages 8 and 11. She says that since his death some of his older children have been mistreating her sons, when it comes to their father's estate. She says when Godwin died, they [his older children] acted as if they were for her kids but in reality they are not. Small says they are trying to fight her over something that her kids are entitled too as well.

Godwin had nine children,14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

"It's all about money for them," said Small. Me and my babies have been struggling over there and they are trying to fight me over something Robert did on a daily basis when he was alive. He helped us."

Small said after Godwin died, his other children gave her son's $800 each, which she thought was out of the kindness of their hearts but she has not heard from them since.

An Arizona man set up an gofundme account that has collected more than $93,000 so far.

"My kids miss him, they have not tried to get in contact with them so why are they trying to fight them," asked Small. "My kids are struggling, they are hurting, we don't have nothing. That was my financial support. My job and him, we did this together. But they not understanding that how bad they brothers is struggling without him."

Small accuses his children of acting very divisive and believes they are blaming her for their father's death.

"I'm already hurting and they keep blaming me for something I had nothing to do with. They could have at least called them on Father's Day to see how they were doing. These boys are hurting bad, they don't see their father everyday like they used to," Small added. "They trying to fight me over something they know they can share with they brothers."

Godwin, an innocent elderly man, was randomly shot in a video on Easter Sunday, April 16, that was then shared on Facebook by Steve Stephens. After a massive manhunt Stephens killed himself two days later in Erie, PA.

Smalls lawyer, Atty. Shawn Whitehead, says he is also disappointed that Facebook has not reached out to his client.

