19-year-old man dead after a motorcycle crash in Cuyahoga Falls

A 19-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cuyahoga Falls. The Cuyahoga Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to the accident on State Route 8 southbound, south of Graham Road.

The driver lost control of his motorcycle striking the median and a light pole where he was ejected into the northbound side of State Route 8 next to the median. When paramedics arrived he was dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

