What are the top cold cases in Northeast Ohio?

With an arrest in the disappearance of Tierra Bryant we wanted to remind people of some of the most notable cold cases in Northeast Ohio.

Bryant went missing in March 2015 when she was 19-year-old. She was living in Cleveland at the time and was last seen at a Motel 6 in Middleburg Heights on Engle Road with Rashad Hunt. Hunt has now been arrested hiding out in California and will have an extradition hearing on Thursday. Bryant's body has never been found although it's believed she was murdered.

FBI searching area in Elyria in connection with Tierra Bryant (video)

Man last seen with Tierra Bryant arrested in California, will face murder charges

By reminding the public of some of our cold cases the hope is that something will be triggered and help solve these cases.

Ashley Summers

It's been almost 10 years since Ashley went missing back in July of 2007. She was last seen at her home on the west side of Cleveland and she was 14-years-old at the time of her disappearance.

Amy Mihaljevic

It was October 27, 1989 when 10 year-old Amy Mihaljevic answered a phone call to meet up with a man at the Bay Square Shopping Center in Bay Village. The man told Amy he had a present to sell her for her mother. She was never seen again. Her body was found a short time later in rural Ashland County.

Jane Doe (Ashland County)

Shawn Grate is awaiting trail for the multiple murders of five women over the span of more than 10 years in Ashland County. His first victim is a woman that has never been identified. They are calling her Jane Doe and Grate has admitted to investigators to killing her and dumping her body in a field back in 2007. The story he told authorities is that Jane Doe was selling magazines door to door and sold a subscription to Grate's mother which she never received. Later Grate saw the woman on the street and convinced her to get in his car. Grate admits to keeping the woman in his home for two days before killing her. Grate himself has worked with sketch artists to come up with what she may have looked like. The FBI is still trying to get her identified.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.