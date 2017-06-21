FBI searching area in Elyria in connection with Tierra Bryant (video)

Tierra Bryant was last seen on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights on March 30, 2015 (Source: Family)

Investigators searching for Tierra Bryant wrapped up the search for her body Wednesday after about four hours.

Cleveland's FBI office were among those looking on West River Road near Mussey in Elyria.

Bryant disappeared in March of 2015 and has not been seen since.

Tuesday, Rashad Hunt was arrested in Sacramento, California and charged with Bryant's murder, even though her body has not been found.

Hunt will have an extradition hearing on June 22.

Bryant was 20-years-old when she was last seen leaving the Motel 6 on Engle Road in Middleburg Heights.

Hunt, who has an extensive criminal record, is being held without bond.

