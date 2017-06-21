'Spirit Ride' promotes roadside assistance safety

A ceremonial ride Wednesday aimed at promoting the "Slow Down, Move Over" law in Ohio, which is meant to provide more safety to officials that help broken down or stranded drivers on the side of the road.

In Ohio, the law requires motorists to move over or slow down when approaching emergency vehicles with flashing lights.

Members of law enforcement, emergency rescue, and towing companies gathered for the event. A ceremonial casket, which is making the way across the United States, was hauled by a car carrier through parts of Cuyahoga County. The Spirit Ride is a relay across the country and back.

Tow trucks and emergency vehicles hauled the mock casket to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, where they participated in a short ceremony.

According to statistics, approximately 100 police, fire, EMS, or towing professionals are killed each year during roadside incidents.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.