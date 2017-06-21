Here's a rare look inside Cuyahoga County's new ballistic lab

Six months ago, a new ballistics lab opened in Cuyahoga County. Evidence is sent to the lab to help solve crimes, with the goal of helping investigators crack cases.

Here's how it works:

Police officers all around the county collect evidence at crime scenes and then send them here to the lab.

The evidence is examined, photographed and entered into a central database.

Sam Marso says this information is critical.

"There's so much gun crime occurring -- not only the volume of gun crime, but the connections between these events," said Marso.

Since the lab opened there's been more than 1600 pieces of evidence submitted, like firearms, casings, and bullets. The unit of seven people use brand new, state of the art equipment to break things down.

There's even a room where they test firearms.

And though they can't get into specifics about the crimes they've actually helped solve, Marso said they've had great results.

"These are really meaningful leads to investigators where their evidence may be tied to another firearm or another suspect or different event," said Marso.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.