Local group travels to Virginia vigil for death of Muslim teen

A local group of activists is traveling to Fairfax County, Va. to attend a vigil for a 17-year-old Muslim girl that was murdered following a road rage incident.

According to CBS News, 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen was beat with a baseball bat Sunday in Reston, Va., approximately 20 miles west of Washington, DC. Police are considering her death a case of road rage, but some Islamic leaders are saying the attack has characteristics of a hate crime. According to police, she was with a group of about 15 Muslim teens when Nabra was attacked by Martinez Torres, of El Salvador, who is now in custody.

Members of Peace in the Hood are traveling to Reston Wednesday to attend the vigil that remembers Nabra. The group is dedicated to preventing youth violence and promoting justice and empowerment.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.