Man receives the best gift ever on Father's Day

Every Father's Day is a gift, even more so when you are given the gift of life.

Several years ago, Griff Hill, of Hudson, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

The father of two received a double lung transplant from a donor and is so grateful to be able to celebrate another Father's Day.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.