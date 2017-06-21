Man receives the best gift ever on Father's Day - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man receives the best gift ever on Father's Day

Every Father's Day is a gift, even more so when you are given the gift of life.

Several years ago, Griff Hill, of Hudson, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

The father of two received a double lung transplant from a donor and is so grateful to be able to celebrate another Father's Day.

