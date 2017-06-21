Canton ranked as one of the top 20 worst cities to live in

Canton was recently ranked as one of the worst cities to live in America. The ranking was made by 247wallst.com, Youngstown and Cincinnati were featured in the top 50 rankings as well.

551 cities were surveyed for this list, the city had to have a population bigger than 65,000 people to make the study.

Here are some things the study factored in:

Crime rate

Employment growth

Access to restaurants and attractions

Education attainment

Housing affordability

The website reports nearly 1/3rd of people live in poverty in Canton. The report also shows Canton's violent crime rate is about three times worse than the national violent crime rate.

According to the Canton Chamber of Commerce the city is the Golf Capital of Ohio and has a low cost of living. Canton is also the birthplace of Professional Football and the home of the pro football hall of fame.

