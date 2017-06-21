Where are the best farmers markets in Cleveland?

You need to know where the nearest Farmers Market is if you're going to make an amazing BLT. Let's be honest you can't do it without super fresh "L" and "T." Here is your guide to local markets to get your lettuce and tomato.

Do you know the source of your farmers market produce?

Battery Park (Gordon Square)

Wednesdays 4-7 p.m.

7524 Father Frascati

Cleveland, Ohio

Chagrin Falls

Sundays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 4 – Oct. 22, 2017

Triangle Park

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

Cleveland Clinic

Coit Road

Saturdays 8 a.m-1 p.m.

Wednesdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

15000 Woodworth Road near East 152nd Street and Noble Road

East Cleveland, OH 44110

Crocker Park

Saturday 9 a.m-1 p.m.

Crocker Park Blvd

Westlake, OH 44145

Euclid Farmers Market

Fridays, 3 - 7 p.m.

May - November

Shore Cultural Center at 291 East 222nd Street

Euclid, Ohio

Frostville Farmers Market

Saturday 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

May – October

24101 Cedar Point Road, North Olmsted, OH 44070

Gateway 105 Farmers Market

Fridays 3 - 7 p.m.

Fridays June - September, from 3 - 7 p.m.

1446 East 105th St., Cleveland, OH 44106

Kamm's Corner Farmers Market

Sundays 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

West 168th Street and Lorain Avenue. • Municipal Parking Lot

Lakewood Farmers Market

Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. .

15425 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, OH 44107

Legacy Village

Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 11 – Sept. 3, 2017

25001 Cedar Road, Lyndhurst, OH 44124

Playhouse Square

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

June 8 – Sept. 14, 2017

U.S. Bank Plaza

Shaker Square Market

Saturdays, 8 a m. .– noon

Outdoor/Indoor April 1 – Dec. 23, 2017

13111 Shaker Square, Cleveland, OH 44120

Slavic Village, Village Market

Mondays 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

June 5 through August 2017

5106 Fleet Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio

Tremont Farmers Market

Tuesday 4 - 7 p.m.

April 19 thru Oct. 5

Lincoln Square, West 14th Street

Tremont

University Hospitals

June 1 – Sept. 21, 2017

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center at Lakeside

2074 Adelbert Road

Cleveland, Ohio 44106

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.