Where are the best farmers markets in Cleveland?

You need to know where the nearest Farmers Market is if you're going to make an amazing BLT. Let's be honest you can't do it without super fresh "L" and "T." Here is your guide to local markets to get your lettuce and tomato.
Do you know the source of your farmers market produce?
Wednesdays 4-7 p.m.
7524 Father Frascati
Cleveland, Ohio
Sundays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
June 4 – Oct. 22, 2017
Triangle Park
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
|Wednesdays
|10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
|May 31 – Oct. 18
|Wednesdays
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Avon Hospital, Richard E. Jacobs Family Health Center
|May 17 – Oct.18
|Tuesdays
|10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Independence Family Health Center
|July 11 – Sept. 26
|Thursdays
|11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Marymount Hospital
|June 29– Oct. 26
|Thursdays
|10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Strongsville Family Health & Surgery Center
|July 6 – Sept. 28
Saturdays 8 a.m-1 p.m.
Wednesdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
15000 Woodworth Road near East 152nd Street and Noble Road
East Cleveland, OH 44110
Saturday 9 a.m-1 p.m.
Crocker Park Blvd
Westlake, OH 44145
Fridays, 3 - 7 p.m.
May - November
Shore Cultural Center at 291 East 222nd Street
Euclid, Ohio
Saturday 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
May – October
24101 Cedar Point Road, North Olmsted, OH 44070
Fridays 3 - 7 p.m.
Fridays June - September, from 3 - 7 p.m.
1446 East 105th St., Cleveland, OH 44106
Sundays 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
West 168th Street and Lorain Avenue. • Municipal Parking Lot
Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. .
15425 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, OH 44107
Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
June 11 – Sept. 3, 2017
25001 Cedar Road, Lyndhurst, OH 44124
Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
June 8 – Sept. 14, 2017
U.S. Bank Plaza
Saturdays, 8 a m. .– noon
Outdoor/Indoor April 1 – Dec. 23, 2017
13111 Shaker Square, Cleveland, OH 44120
Mondays 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.
June 5 through August 2017
5106 Fleet Ave.
Cleveland, Ohio
Tuesday 4 - 7 p.m.
April 19 thru Oct. 5
Lincoln Square, West 14th Street
Tremont
June 1 – Sept. 21, 2017
Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center at Lakeside
2074 Adelbert Road
Cleveland, Ohio 44106
