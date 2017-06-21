(VIDEO) Man throws rocks at windows of a Cleveland abortion clinic

Video has been released of a man throwing rocks at windows of a Cleveland abortion clinic. The Cleveland Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a man that was seen breaking windows at Preterm.

The incident happened in the 12000 block of Shaker Boulevard on June 18. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 216-623-5418.

The same suspect is believed to have broken the windows at the Preterm on multiple occasions.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.