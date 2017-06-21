How to watch the 2017 NBA Draft

The 2017 NBA Draft is on June 22.

The Philadelphia 76ers have the 1st overall pick in the draft they are expected to select Washington guard Markelle Fultz. The Los Angeles Lakers have the 2nd overall pick and they are expected to select UCLA guard Lonzo Ball.

The Cleveland Cavaliers do not have a selection in this year's draft.

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: ESPN

ONLINE STREAM: sports.yahoo.com/thevertical

RADIO: WKNR 850 AM

