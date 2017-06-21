Company donates new roof to cancer fighting organization

A local roofing company is donating a free roof to the Prayers from Maria Foundation in Rocky River.

Francisus Inc. is installing the roof Wednesday and Thursday.

Prayers from Maria was started by Ed and Megan McNamara in memory of their daughter Maria, who died in July 2007 of a rare brain cancer. She was 7-years old.

Tom Schlund, Directors of Operations, Marketing & Sales said he looks forward to giving back to the community.

Two local businesses in Cleveland, Alside and Owen's Corning System donated supplies to the Prayers from Maria Foundation.

Terri Jones, a volunteer for the foundation, said she looks forward to the contributions from the local businesses to create a positive environment.

"It's important to raise awareness and help those in need," Jones said.

The foundation is widely known for its 54 acre sunflower farm in memory of Maria McNamara.

The sunflower farm is off the Interstate 90 westbound in Avon.

