Shake Shack is coming to Orange Village in Cleveland

Shake Shack announced they will be setting up a restaurant in Cleveland's Orange Village in Spring of 2018.

The Orange Village location will be located on Harvard Road on Interstate 271.

Shake Shack was ranked the best chain burger by MSN.com. The restaurant offers five different types of burgers.

For vegetarians customers can order the 'Shroom Burger. To look at the menu of Shake Shack click this link.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.