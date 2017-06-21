Chauncey Billups set to meet with Cleveland Cavaliers, again

Chauncey Billups is expected to meet with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert for a second time this week.

According to Sam Amico, of Amico Hoops, the meeting could take place Thursday before the NBA Draft.

On AmicoHoops: Gilbert to interview Billups a second time, as #Cavs could have new basketball exec by end of week. https://t.co/NlQA4wODQU — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 21, 2017

The ESPN Analyst, who has no front office experience, is interviewing for the general manager position. Billups, a five-time All-Star, is said to be close with Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue.

Gilbert and Billups first met Tuesday in Michigan.

After four years in the position, David Griffin and the Cavs parted ways earlier this week.

The Cavaliers currently do not own a pick in Thursday's draft.

