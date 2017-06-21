Riddell moves into new 350,000 sq. ft. home in North Ridgeville

Chances are those who have a kid that plays football would be familiar with the name Riddell.

“Helmet and shoulder pad manufacturer. We do have some apparel,” said Riddell General Manager, Benjamin Marker.

The massive 350,000 sq. ft. facility opened in April, moving from neighboring town Elyria.

“We were so maxed out, we were even running out of parking spaces for employees,” Marker said.

They have taken on more distribution and manufacturing, which used to happen at their plant in Illinois.

“We definitely needed more employees. Moving the distribution piece from Illinois to here required us to increase our headcount,” Marker said.

They've hired more than a dozen people. Since they only moved about a mile away, most of their previous employees are still working.

They also are hoping to partner with other local businesses and be a good community partner.

“I think a lot of the other businesses will see some benefits from us being here," Marker said.

