Akron man pleads guilty to selling deadly dose of drugs and shooting into babrbershop

Robert Rodgers, 25, of Hardesty Boulevard in Akron, plead guilty Wednesday to charges stemming from two separate incidents, including a heroin related death in 2015.

Rodgers is charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated trafficking in drugs, felonious assault and having a weapon under disability.

In August of 2015, Kevin Snyder was found dead in his Cuyahoga Falls home. Investigators determined Snyder died after taking fentanyl and traced the drug back to Rodgers.

Then in December of 2016, Rodgers was in a barbershop on West Exchange Street in Akron. Two men came in and got into an argument with Rodgers. Rodgers then started shooting and struck three people.

Sentencing for Rodgers set for Monday, June 26.

