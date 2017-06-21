Want to keep LeBron happy, improve team and topple Warriors? Trade Kyrie

So Chauncey Billups is coming aboard, and not that he needs my advice, but I'll offer it anyway. There are two moves he can make that will accomplish three things: keep LeBron happy, keep LeBron in town, and topple the Warriors in 2018.

Let's start with the big one. The changing of the guard.

Never thought I'd say this, but because of the current dynamics, and the need for a Big 4, the Cavaliers should find a way to turn Kyrie Irving into Chris Paul.

Nobody's questioning Kyrie's incredible offensive skills. But the Cavs need to get better defensively. Paul's about to become a free agent.

The Clippers can obviously pay him far more. $50 million more. So, work out a sign-and-trade deal, and send Irving to L.A. for one of LeBron's best friends, who's maybe the top true point guard in the league.

But wait, there's more! The next move may frighten a lot of Cavs fans, who see only one side of this player's game, but have LeBron talk Carmelo into accepting a buyout from the Knicks. Easy for me to say. 'Melo would be leaving a ton of money on the table. But, 15 years into his NBA career, it's time for 'Melo to win his first ring.

Those who follow Carmelo closely know he's a different player when he's not the Alpha Dog. He's proven that on Olympic teams. Joining LeBron would not only elevate Anthony's game, it would keep him in-line, and force him to play defense, while adding that instant offense that was missing during the Finals.

With two of his three best friends on board, remember the banana boat? LeBron has no reason to leave. His future team is HERE AND NOW.

And more than that, it's now a Big 4. LeBron, Love, Paul and Carmelo. They didn't just swap stars. They added. Just as the Warriors did. I'll take that Cavs team next June, no question.

